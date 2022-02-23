Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1235U or M1 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1235U vs Apple M1 Max

Intel Core i5 1235U
VS
Apple M1 Max
Intel Core i5 1235U
Apple M1 Max

We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1235U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 1235U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Max – 15 vs 30 Watt
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1778 vs 1470 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
n/a
M1 Max
12465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U
3366
M1 Max +15%
3876
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
11126
M1 Max +105%
22860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U
1483
M1 Max +21%
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
4066
M1 Max +214%
12762
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released February 23, 2022 May 7, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-U -
Model number i5-1235U -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 10 10
Threads 12 10
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 13x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 15 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 640 4096
TMUs 40 256
ROPs 20 128
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

