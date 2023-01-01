Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1235U or M2 Pro: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 1235U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v6 test - 2674 vs 2067 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Test in Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs across various tasks
CPU:
Core i5 1235U
vs
M2 Pro

Cinebench R23

Reputable cross-platform benchmark for high-performance processors
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U
1644
M2 Pro +2%
1672
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
6630
M2 Pro +126%
14984
GeekBench v6

The new version of this benchmark emulates common operations often used in real-world apps
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U
2067
M2 Pro +29%
2674
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
6634
M2 Pro +84%
12222
File compression 735.6 MB/sec 1480 MB/sec
Clang compilation 48.3 Klines/sec 98.8 Klines/sec
HTML 5 Browser 209.8 pages/sec 292.7 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 220.8 Mpixels/sec 316.7 Mpixels/sec
Text processing 203.8 pages/sec 263.2 pages/sec
Background blur 28 images/sec 47.1 images/sec
Photo processing 45.6 images/sec 112.8 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.96 Mpixels/sec 14.4 Mpixels/sec
Sources: GeekBench [1], [2]

PassMark

Synthetic test that focuses on raw computational performance for low-level functions
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U
3295
M2 Pro +25%
4135
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
13661
M2 Pro +93%
26382
Integer math 51.8 GOps/sec 58.5 GOps/sec
Floating point math 34.7 GOps/sec 74.4 GOps/sec
Find prime numbers 38M Primes/sec 362M Primes/sec
Random string sorting 18M Strings/sec 42.1M Strings/sec
Data encryption 9.8 GBytes/sec 15.9 GBytes/sec
Data compression 153 MBytes/sec 340.3 MBytes/sec
Physics 749 Frames/sec 3657 Frames/sec
Extended instructions 8.5B Matrices/sec 12.2B Matrices/sec
Sources: PassMark [3], [4]

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released February 23, 2022 January 17, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i5-1235U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 12
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 13x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-15 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 55 W -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 640 2432
TMUs 40 152
ROPs 20 76
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 35 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-4800
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-5200
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

