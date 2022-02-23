Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1235U or Core i3 1125G4: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1235U vs i3 1125G4

Intel Core i5 1235U
VS
Intel Core i3 1125G4
Intel Core i5 1235U
Intel Core i3 1125G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1125G4 and 1235U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 1166 points
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +31%
1526
Core i3 1125G4
1161
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U +26%
6494
Core i3 1125G4
5154
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +32%
3336
Core i3 1125G4
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U +36%
13538
Core i3 1125G4
9973
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +36%
1590
Core i3 1125G4
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U +55%
6070
Core i3 1125G4
3904
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and i3 1125G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i5-1235U i3-1125G4
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) UHD Graphics Xe G4

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 9-20x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 640 384
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 12
Execution Units 80 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i3 1125G4
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1125G4 or i5 1235U?
