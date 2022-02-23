Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1235U or Core i5 10300H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300H and 1235U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1456 vs 1176 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +29%
1438
Core i5 10300H
1119
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +36%
3522
Core i5 10300H
2596
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U +66%
14266
Core i5 10300H
8609
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +23%
1446
Core i5 10300H
1176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U +51%
5690
Core i5 10300H
3765
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and i5 10300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 April 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Comet Lake-H
Model number i5-1235U i5-10300H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 25x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 640 192
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 3
Execution Units 80 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 10300H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page Intel Core i5 10300H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10300H or i5 1235U?
