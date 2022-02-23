Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1235U or Core i5 11400H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400H and 1235U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U
1438
Core i5 11400H +21%
1737
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
5071
Core i5 11400H +83%
9255
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +16%
3522
Core i5 11400H
3048
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
14266
Core i5 11400H +12%
15987
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
5690
Core i5 11400H +11%
6325
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and i5 11400H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Tiger Lake H45
Model number i5-1235U i5-11400H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 22-27x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 640 128
TMUs 40 16
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 16
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 11400H
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page Intel Core i5 11400H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

