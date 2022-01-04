Intel Core i5 12400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
67
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
68
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1730 vs 1150 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +54%
1700
1103
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +121%
11948
5418
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +47%
3552
2419
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +69%
19671
11634
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +50%
1723
1149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +78%
8756
4925
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-12400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
