We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 12400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1730 vs 1150 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +54%
1700
Ryzen 3 3100
1103
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +121%
11948
Ryzen 3 3100
5418
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +47%
3552
Ryzen 3 3100
2419
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +69%
19671
Ryzen 3 3100
11634
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +50%
1723
Ryzen 3 3100
1149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +78%
8756
Ryzen 3 3100
4925
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and AMD Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 April 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i5-12400 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 3100
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i5 12400?
