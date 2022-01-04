Intel Core i5 12400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 with 6-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1730 vs 1357 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +35%
1708
1269
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +41%
11907
8435
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +16%
3552
3059
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +50%
19615
13060
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +27%
1723
1354
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +76%
8724
4963
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-12400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|40x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1700 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
