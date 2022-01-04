Intel Core i5 12400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
73
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
44
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1730 vs 1234 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +31%
1694
1298
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +27%
11963
9452
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +39%
3557
2561
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +10%
19526
17831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +40%
1726
1230
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +29%
8751
6785
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Matisse
|Model number
|i5-12400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
