Intel Core i5 12400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X VS Intel Core i5 12400 AMD Ryzen 5 3600X We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3600X and 12400 Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400 Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later

Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt

35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1730 vs 1278 points

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Unlocked multiplier

Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 4, 2022 July 7, 2019 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2 Model number i5-12400 - Socket LGA-1700 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 38x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors - 3.8 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 95 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz - Shading Units 192 - TMUs 48 - ROPs 24 - Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12400 0.35 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 3600X n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16