Intel Core i5 12400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U VS Intel Core i5 12400 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5500U and 12400 Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400 Newer - released 1-year later

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1682 vs 1094 points

10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Core i5 12400 – 25 vs 65 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Lucienne Model number i5-12400 - Socket LGA-1700 FP6 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 21x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 7 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1800 MHz Shading Units 192 448 TMUs 48 28 ROPs 24 7 Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W 10-45 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12400 0.35 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 5500U 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 12