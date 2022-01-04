Intel Core i5 12400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X VS Intel Core i5 12400 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7600X and 12400 Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400 Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 65 vs 105 Watt

Around 6.8 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Newer - released 9-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Unlocked multiplier

Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size

32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1623 points

20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 4, 2022 September 29, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael Model number i5-12400 - Socket LGA-1700 AM5 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon Graphics

Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 4.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 5.3 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 47x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power Transistors - 6.57 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm TDP 65 W 105 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 AMD Radeon Graphics GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 192 - TMUs 48 - ROPs 24 - Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12400 0.35 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 7600X n/a

Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 70 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 28