Intel Core i5 12400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Around 6.8 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1623 points
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1714
Ryzen 5 7600X +14%
1954
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12101
Ryzen 5 7600X +26%
15218
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3558
Ryzen 5 7600X +18%
4200
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19579
Ryzen 5 7600X +47%
28705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1630
Ryzen 5 7600X +32%
2159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8742
Ryzen 5 7600X +31%
11495
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i5-12400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
