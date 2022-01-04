Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400 or Ryzen 7 4700G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700G and 12400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1730 vs 1232 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
  • More powerful Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics: 1.13 vs 0.35 TFLOPS
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +26%
1700
Ryzen 7 4700G
1346
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
11948
Ryzen 7 4700G +6%
12635
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +29%
3552
Ryzen 7 4700G
2753
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
19671
Ryzen 7 4700G +1%
19934
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +41%
1723
Ryzen 7 4700G
1221
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +10%
8756
Ryzen 7 4700G
7931
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i5-12400 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 24 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4700G +223%
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

