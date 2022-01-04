Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400 or Ryzen 7 5800: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800 and 12400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +9%
1718
Ryzen 7 5800
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
12036
Ryzen 7 5800 +18%
14190
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +5%
3578
Ryzen 7 5800
3401
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
19952
Ryzen 7 5800 +29%
25827
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +5%
1693
Ryzen 7 5800
1619
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
8432
Ryzen 7 5800 +11%
9335
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i5-12400 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

