We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900X and 12400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1730 vs 1291 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Has 46 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +30%
1700
Ryzen 9 3900X
1306
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
11948
Ryzen 9 3900X +56%
18638
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +30%
3552
Ryzen 9 3900X
2723
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
19671
Ryzen 9 3900X +66%
32642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +34%
1723
Ryzen 9 3900X
1290
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
8756
Ryzen 9 3900X +31%
11473
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i5-12400 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No

Performance

Cores 6 12
Threads 12 24
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 3900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i5 12400?
