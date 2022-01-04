Intel Core i5 12400 vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1730 vs 1291 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 46 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +30%
1700
1306
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11948
Ryzen 9 3900X +56%
18638
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +30%
3552
2723
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19671
Ryzen 9 3900X +66%
32642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +34%
1723
1290
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8756
Ryzen 9 3900X +31%
11473
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-12400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1