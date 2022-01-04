Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400 or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 12400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 8.53 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1682 vs 1496 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 12400 – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +15%
1718
Ryzen 9 5900HX
1498
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
12036
Ryzen 9 5900HX +7%
12910
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +10%
3578
Ryzen 9 5900HX
3257
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
19952
Ryzen 9 5900HX +16%
23218
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +13%
1693
Ryzen 9 5900HX
1501
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i5-12400 -
Socket LGA-1700 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

