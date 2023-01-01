Intel Core i5 12400 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +4%
1694
1631
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +1%
12022
11919
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +7%
3541
3320
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19524
Ryzen 9 5980HX +20%
23467
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +5%
1620
1542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +2%
8673
8478
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i5-12400
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon RX Vega 8
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP6
|TDP
|65 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|117 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
