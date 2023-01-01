Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400 or Ryzen 9 6900HS: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12400 vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

Intel Core i5 12400
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
Intel Core i5 12400
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HS and 12400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +10%
1694
Ryzen 9 6900HS
1547
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
12022
Ryzen 9 6900HS +16%
13960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
19524
Ryzen 9 6900HS +22%
23791
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i5-12400 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket LGA-1700 FP7
TDP 65 W 35 W
Max. Boost TDP 117 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 192 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 24 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

