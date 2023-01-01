Intel Core i5 12400 vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +10%
1694
1547
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12022
Ryzen 9 6900HS +16%
13960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +7%
3541
3315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19524
Ryzen 9 6900HS +22%
23791
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +6%
1620
1525
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8673
Ryzen 9 6900HS +6%
9200
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i5-12400
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon 680M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP7
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|117 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
