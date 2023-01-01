Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400 or M2 Max: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 12400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1623 points
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +2%
1697
M2 Max
1667
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
11981
M2 Max +26%
15056
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
19400
M2 Max
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400
1617
M2 Max +23%
1993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
8645
M2 Max +72%
14873
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 June 1, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i5-12400 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 12
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 67 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 117 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1344 MHz
Shading Units 192 4864
TMUs 48 304
ROPs 24 152
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 70 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i5 12400?
