We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100F and 12400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1682 vs 1100 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +50%
1718
Core i3 10100F
1146
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +113%
12036
Core i3 10100F
5657
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +37%
3578
Core i3 10100F
2609
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +124%
19952
Core i3 10100F
8911
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +52%
1693
Core i3 10100F
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +101%
8432
Core i3 10100F
4188
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and i3 10100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 October 10, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number i5-12400 i3-10100F
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS
Core i3 10100F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page Intel Core i3 10100F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

