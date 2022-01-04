Intel Core i5 12400 vs i3 10100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1682 vs 1100 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +50%
1718
1146
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +113%
12036
5657
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +37%
3578
2609
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +124%
19952
8911
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +52%
1693
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +101%
8432
4188
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|October 10, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-12400
|i3-10100F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
