Intel Core i5 12400 vs i3 12100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i5 12400 – 60 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +2%
1694
1663
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +50%
11963
7998
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3557
3541
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +42%
19526
13734
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +3%
1726
1680
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +34%
8751
6520
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-12400
|i3-12100
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|Intel Core i3 12100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
