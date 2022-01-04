Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400 or Core i3 8300: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8300 and 12400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 39.3 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 90% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1682 vs 884 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
  • Consumes up to 5% less energy than the Core i5 12400 – 62 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +57%
3578
Core i3 8300
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +225%
19952
Core i3 8300
6137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +90%
1693
Core i3 8300
889
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +221%
8432
Core i3 8300
2623
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and i3 8300

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 April 3, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Coffee Lake
Model number i5-12400 i3-8300
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) -
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 62 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1150 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 3
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS
Core i3 8300
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page Intel Core i3 8300 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

