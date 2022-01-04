Intel Core i5 12400 vs i3 8300
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
56
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
48
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
41
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Around 39.3 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 90% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1682 vs 884 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Consumes up to 5% less energy than the Core i5 12400 – 62 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1718
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12036
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +57%
3578
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +225%
19952
6137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +90%
1693
889
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +221%
8432
2623
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-12400
|i3-8300
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|25x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|62 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1150 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
