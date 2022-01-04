Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400 or Core i5 1035G1: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.0 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1035G1 and 12400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1682 vs 1073 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 12400 – 15 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +58%
1718
Core i5 1035G1
1086
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +182%
12036
Core i5 1035G1
4265
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +54%
3578
Core i5 1035G1
2320
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +156%
19952
Core i5 1035G1
7785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +57%
1693
Core i5 1035G1
1080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +182%
8432
Core i5 1035G1
2989
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and i5 1035G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 August 1, 2019
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Ice Lake
Model number i5-12400 i5-1035G1
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 10x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Intel UHD Graphics G1
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 4
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 5120x3200 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS
Core i5 1035G1
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i5 12400?
