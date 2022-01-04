Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400 or Core i5 10400T: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 against the 2.0 GHz i5 10400T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10400T and 12400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 79% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1682 vs 940 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400T
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 12400 – 35 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +76%
12036
Core i5 10400T
6839
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +64%
3578
Core i5 10400T
2182
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +99%
19952
Core i5 10400T
10044
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +80%
8432
Core i5 10400T
4674
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and i5 10400T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number i5-12400 i5-10400T
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 20x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 25-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 3
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS
Core i5 10400T
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page Intel Core i5 10400T official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10400T or i5 12400?
