Intel Core i5 12400 vs i5 10600K VS Intel Core i5 12400 Intel Core i5 10600K We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 10600K and 12400 Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400 Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later

Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1730 vs 1313 points Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K Unlocked multiplier

9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and i5 10600K

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 May 1, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake Model number i5-12400 i5-10600K Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 UHD Graphics 630 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 4.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.8 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 41x Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 65 W 125 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1200 MHz Shading Units 192 192 TMUs 48 24 ROPs 24 3 Execution Units 24 24 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12400 0.35 TFLOPS Core i5 10600K +9% 0.38 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page Intel Core i5 10600K official page PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16