Intel Core i5 12400 vs i5 10600KF
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1730 vs 1307 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +23%
1708
1388
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +14%
11907
10406
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +21%
3552
2929
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +35%
19615
14569
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +33%
1723
1296
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +26%
8724
6919
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-12400
|i5-10600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|Intel Core i5 10600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
