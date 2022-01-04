Intel Core i5 12400 vs i5 11400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +25%
1696
1356
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +27%
12247
9678
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3054
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17297
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7369
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 17, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-12400
|i5-11400
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
