We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 against the 2.7 GHz i5 11500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11500 and 12400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +15%
1723
Core i5 11500
1493
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +22%
12083
Core i5 11500
9897
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +13%
3595
Core i5 11500
3180
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +13%
19912
Core i5 11500
17629
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +15%
8391
Core i5 11500
7319
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and i5 11500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i5-12400 i5-11500
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 27x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS
Core i5 11500
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page Intel Core i5 11500 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11500 or i5 12400?
