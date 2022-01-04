Intel Core i5 12400 vs i5 11600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 against the 2.8 GHz i5 11600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.35 TFLOPS
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +6%
1700
1597
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +7%
11948
11122
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +8%
3552
3299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +7%
19671
18389
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +5%
1723
1635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +14%
8756
7692
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-12400
|i5-11600
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
