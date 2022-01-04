Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400 or Core i5 11600K: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12400 vs i5 11600K

Intel Core i5 12400
VS
Intel Core i5 11600K
Intel Core i5 12400
Intel Core i5 11600K

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600K and 12400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.35 TFLOPS
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +7%
12247
Core i5 11600K
11412
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and i5 11600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 March 30, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i5-12400 i5-11600K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 39x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS
Core i5 11600K +31%
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page Intel Core i5 11600K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11600K or i5 12400?
