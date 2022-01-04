Intel Core i5 12400 vs i5 11600KF VS Intel Core i5 12400 Intel Core i5 11600KF We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 11600KF and 12400 Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400 Newer - released 9-months later

Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730 Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF Unlocked multiplier

11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and i5 11600KF

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 March 16, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake Model number i5-12400 i5-11600KF Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 39x Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 65 W 125 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz - Shading Units 192 - TMUs 48 - ROPs 24 - Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12400 0.35 TFLOPS Core i5 11600KF n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page Intel Core i5 11600KF official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20