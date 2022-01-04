Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400 or Core i5 11600KF: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12400 vs i5 11600KF

Intel Core i5 12400
VS
Intel Core i5 11600KF
Intel Core i5 12400
Intel Core i5 11600KF

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600KF and 12400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400 +6%
11948
Core i5 11600KF
11264
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
19671
Core i5 11600KF +1%
19790
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and i5 11600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i5-12400 i5-11600KF
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 39x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS
Core i5 11600KF
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Intel Core i5 12400
2. Intel Core i5 11600K and Intel Core i5 12400
3. Intel Core i7 11700K and Intel Core i5 12400
4. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Intel Core i5 12400
5. Intel Core i5 11400 and Intel Core i5 12400
6. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i5 11600KF
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Intel Core i5 11600KF
8. Intel Core i7 11700KF and Intel Core i5 11600KF
9. Intel Core i5 10600KF and Intel Core i5 11600KF

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11600KF or i5 12400?
EnglishРусский