Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
66
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
67
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1686 vs 1150 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +55%
1699
1094
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +123%
12039
5397
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +46%
3525
2407
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +66%
19373
11658
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +47%
1680
1144
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +77%
8670
4905
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
