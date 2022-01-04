Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1686 vs 1312 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +31%
1704
1299
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +77%
11965
6777
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +31%
3522
2686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +54%
19482
12685
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +28%
1670
1306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +58%
8620
5447
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
