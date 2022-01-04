Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400F or Ryzen 5 4600G: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600G and 12400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1638 vs 1190 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +39%
1693
Ryzen 5 4600G
1219
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +29%
11951
Ryzen 5 4600G
9292
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +35%
3544
Ryzen 5 4600G
2634
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +27%
19693
Ryzen 5 4600G
15480
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +38%
1633
Ryzen 5 4600G
1182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +48%
8574
Ryzen 5 4600G
5807
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i5-12400F -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400F
n/a
Ryzen 5 4600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

