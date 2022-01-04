Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1686 vs 1357 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +34%
1699
1269
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +43%
12039
8435
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +15%
3525
3059
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +48%
19373
13060
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +24%
1680
1354
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +75%
8670
4963
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|40x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1700 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
