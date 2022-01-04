Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400F or Ryzen 3 5300G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300G and 12400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1686 vs 1357 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +34%
1699
Ryzen 3 5300G
1269
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +43%
12039
Ryzen 3 5300G
8435
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +15%
3525
Ryzen 3 5300G
3059
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +48%
19373
Ryzen 3 5300G
13060
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +24%
1680
Ryzen 3 5300G
1354
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +75%
8670
Ryzen 3 5300G
4963
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and AMD Ryzen 3 5300G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i5-12400F -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 40x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Boost Clock - 1700 MHz
Shading Units - 384
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300G or Intel Core i5 12400F?
