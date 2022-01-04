Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
60
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 73% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1684 vs 971 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +70%
1720
1014
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +69%
12048
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +58%
3574
2264
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +48%
19702
13272
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +73%
1686
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +52%
8311
5459
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 11, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2