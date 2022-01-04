Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400F or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i5 12400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2600
Intel Core i5 12400F
AMD Ryzen 5 2600

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 12400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 73% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1684 vs 971 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +70%
1720
Ryzen 5 2600
1014
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +69%
12048
Ryzen 5 2600
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +58%
3574
Ryzen 5 2600
2264
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +48%
19702
Ryzen 5 2600
13272
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +52%
8311
Ryzen 5 2600
5459
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and AMD Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 September 11, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen+
Model number i5-12400F -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Intel Core i5 12400F
2. Intel Core i5 10600K and i5 12400F
3. Intel Core i5 11600K and i5 12400F
4. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Intel Core i5 12400F
5. Intel Core i5 12600K and i5 12400F
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 5 2600
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 5 2600
8. Intel Core i5 10400F and AMD Ryzen 5 2600
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 5 2600

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5 12400F?
Promotion
EnglishРусский