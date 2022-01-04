Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600 VS Intel Core i5 12400F AMD Ryzen 5 2600 We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 2600 and 12400F Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

73% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1684 vs 971 points

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers

13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Unlocked multiplier

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and AMD Ryzen 5 2600

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 4, 2022 September 11, 2018 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Zen+ Model number i5-12400F - Socket LGA-1700 AM4 Integrated GPU No No Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 34x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors - 4.8 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20