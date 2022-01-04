Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400F or Ryzen 5 3600X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i5 12400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
Intel Core i5 12400F
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 12400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1686 vs 1278 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +29%
1699
Ryzen 5 3600X
1320
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +26%
12039
Ryzen 5 3600X
9517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +33%
3525
Ryzen 5 3600X
2647
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +7%
19373
Ryzen 5 3600X
18114
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +32%
1680
Ryzen 5 3600X
1271
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +23%
8670
Ryzen 5 3600X
7055
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i5-12400F -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i5 12400F?
