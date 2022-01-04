Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1684 vs 1369 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 12400F – 54 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +25%
1720
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +20%
12048
10040
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +19%
3574
2994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +14%
19702
17257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +23%
1686
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +37%
8311
6087
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1