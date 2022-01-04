Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G VS Intel Core i5 12400F AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 4650G and 12400F Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later

Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1684 vs 1203 points

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 4, 2022 July 21, 2020 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2 Model number i5-12400F - Socket LGA-1700 AM4 Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 7 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 37x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors - 4.9 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Radeon Vega 7 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz Shading Units - 448 TMUs - 28 ROPs - 7 TGP - 10-45 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12400F n/a Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G 1.108 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 12