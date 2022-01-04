Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
69
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
75
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +8%
1693
1563
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11951
Ryzen 7 5800 +17%
13978
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +5%
3544
3375
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19693
Ryzen 7 5800 +30%
25620
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1633
Ryzen 7 5800 +1%
1648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8574
Ryzen 7 5800 +10%
9444
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3