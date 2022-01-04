Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400F or Ryzen 7 6800H: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 12400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1684 vs 1513 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 12400F – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +15%
1720
Ryzen 7 6800H
1501
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
12048
Ryzen 7 6800H +9%
13148
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +11%
1686
Ryzen 7 6800H
1522
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
8311
Ryzen 7 6800H +12%
9347
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rembrandt
Model number i5-12400F -
Socket LGA-1700 FP7
Integrated GPU No Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 65 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 768
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400F
n/a
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

