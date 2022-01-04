Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 22 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1638 points
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1699
Ryzen 7 7700X +16%
1965
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12010
Ryzen 7 7700X +61%
19307
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1633
Ryzen 7 7700X +35%
2204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8516
Ryzen 7 7700X +69%
14370
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1