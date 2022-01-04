Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400F or Ryzen 7 7700X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700X and 12400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 22 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1638 points
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F
1699
Ryzen 7 7700X +16%
1965
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
12010
Ryzen 7 7700X +61%
19307
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F
1633
Ryzen 7 7700X +35%
2204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
8516
Ryzen 7 7700X +69%
14370
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael
Model number i5-12400F -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

