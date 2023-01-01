Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400F or Ryzen 7 7800X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

Intel Core i5 12400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
Intel Core i5 12400F
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X and 12400F
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 22528 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1638 points
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F
1697
Ryzen 7 7800X +16%
1965
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
11958
Ryzen 7 7800X +87%
22409
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F
1636
Ryzen 7 7800X +27%
2080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
8526
Ryzen 7 7800X +88%
16045
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 10, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i5-12400F -
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 10
P-Threads 12 20
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 5.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 10
Total Threads 12 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. Boost TDP 117 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 128
TMUs - 8
ROPs - 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400F
n/a
Ryzen 7 7800X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X or Intel Core i5 12400F?
Promotion
