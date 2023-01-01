Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 22528 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1638 points
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1697
Ryzen 7 7800X +16%
1965
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11958
Ryzen 7 7800X +87%
22409
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3536
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19627
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1636
Ryzen 7 7800X +27%
2080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8526
Ryzen 7 7800X +88%
16045
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|10
|P-Threads
|12
|20
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|10
|Total Threads
|12
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|117 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|128
|TMUs
|-
|8
|ROPs
|-
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
