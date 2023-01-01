Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400F or Ryzen 7 7800X3D: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X3D and 12400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • More than 11° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
  • Has 79872 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1945 vs 1638 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
11958
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +51%
18094
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i5-12400F -
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 42x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Package

Transistors - 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
TDP 65 W 120 W
Max. Boost TDP 117 W 162 W
Peak temperature 100°C 89°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 128
TMUs - 8
ROPs - 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

