Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400F or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

Intel Core i5 12400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
Intel Core i5 12400F
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4750G and 12400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1684 vs 1217 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i5-12400F -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2100 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 8
TGP - 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 5600X or Core i5 12400F
2. Core i5 10600K or Core i5 12400F
3. Core i5 11600K or Core i5 12400F
4. Ryzen 5 5600G or Core i5 12400F
5. Core i5 12600K or Core i5 12400F
6. Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
7. Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
8. Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
9. Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G or Intel Core i5 12400F?
Promotion
EnglishРусский