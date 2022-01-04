Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1686 vs 1289 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 46 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +32%
1699
1284
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12039
Ryzen 9 3950X +89%
22701
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +30%
3525
2721
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19373
Ryzen 9 3950X +101%
38952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +31%
1680
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8670
Ryzen 9 3950X +67%
14513
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|November 25, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|16
|Threads
|12
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1