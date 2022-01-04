Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 46 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +7%
1720
1615
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12048
Ryzen 9 5950X +116%
26074
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +2%
3574
3502
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19702
Ryzen 9 5950X +136%
46582
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1686
Ryzen 9 5950X +2%
1719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8311
Ryzen 9 5950X +117%
18004
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|16
|Threads
|12
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
