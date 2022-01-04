Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 12400F – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +8%
1711
1577
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12051
Ryzen 9 6900HX +18%
14167
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +4%
3571
3433
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19841
Ryzen 9 6900HX +26%
25069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +3%
1642
1596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8632
Ryzen 9 6900HX +18%
10187
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|768
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1