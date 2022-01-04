Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400F or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12400F vs Apple M1

Intel Core i5 12400F
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i5 12400F
Apple M1

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 12400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Around 8.55 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i5 12400F – 14 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +13%
1720
Apple M1
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +54%
12048
Apple M1
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F
3574
Apple M1 +6%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +33%
19702
Apple M1
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F
1686
Apple M1 +4%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
8311
Apple M1 +20%
9984
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 November 20, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i5-12400F -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1278 MHz
Shading Units - 1024
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400F
n/a
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
8 (57.1%)
6 (42.9%)
Total votes: 14

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
3. Intel Core i5 12400F vs i7 11700K
4. Intel Core i5 12400F vs i5 11400F
5. Intel Core i5 12400F vs i7 12700K
6. Apple M1 vs M1 Max
7. Apple M1 vs Intel Core i5 1135G7
8. Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
9. Apple M1 vs M1 Pro
10. Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i5 12400F?
Promotion
EnglishРусский