We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 12400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i5 12400F – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +11%
1720
M1 Max
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
12048
M1 Max +3%
12465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F
3574
M1 Max +8%
3876
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
19702
M1 Max +16%
22860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F
1686
M1 Max +6%
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
8311
M1 Max +54%
12762
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 May 7, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S -
Model number i5-12400F -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 4096
TMUs - 256
ROPs - 128
TGP - 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400F
n/a
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i5 12400F?
