We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 12400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 742.4 GB/s (967%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 14 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i5 12400F – 60 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +10%
1720
M1 Ultra
1570
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
12048
M1 Ultra +80%
21700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F
1686
M1 Ultra +6%
1789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
8311
M1 Ultra +188%
23904
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and Apple M1 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 March 8, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S -
Model number i5-12400F -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

Performance

Cores 6 20
Threads 12 20
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 114 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 8192
TMUs - 512
ROPs - 256
TGP - 120 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400F
n/a
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 819.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

