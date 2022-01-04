Intel Core i5 12400F vs Apple M1 Ultra
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
87
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
98
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 742.4 GB/s (967%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 14 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i5 12400F – 60 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +10%
1720
1570
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12048
M1 Ultra +80%
21700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3574
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1686
M1 Ultra +6%
1789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8311
M1 Ultra +188%
23904
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 8, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i5-12400F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|20
|Threads
|12
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|25x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|114 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|8192
|TMUs
|-
|512
|ROPs
|-
|256
|TGP
|-
|120 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|819.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400F official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
